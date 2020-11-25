Dayton checkpoint changed to saturation patrol Wednesday night

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Dayton Police announced Wednesday afternoon that the planned single checkpoint for that evening was being changed into a saturation patrol focused on impaired drivers.

Patrols will be concentrated between 6 p.m. and 10 p.m.

Authorities said that this will allow officers to focus on traffic safety efforts at numerous locations. They want to remind area residents that the state curfew is 10 p.m.