DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The Humane Society of Greater Dayton is giving you the chance to win a new car and support a good cause at the same time.

This year, anyone older than 18 in Ohio can enter the organization’s annual Car RUFFle for the chance to win a 2022 Mitsubishi Outlander Sport.

“We are honored to be working with Jeff Schmitt Auto Group to provide this raffle to the community,” said Brian Weltge, President & CEO of the Humane Society of Greater Dayton. “Our organization relies on fundraisers like this to provide the supplies and medical care our animals need while they are with us. Thanks to your support of this raffle, you are directly helping to save lives of animals in need.”

The winning name will be drawn on Saturday, Dec. 17 at 2 p.m.. Until then, participants can purchase tickets online here. Tickets begin at $25, with increasing discounts the more tickets you purchase. According to the Humane Society, ticket tiers include the following:

1 for $25

2 for $40

6 for $100

35 for $500

A portion of each sale will help fund programs and services by the Humane Society of Greater Dayton on both a state and regional level. The organization is a no-kill animal welfare agency that helps care for all types of animals from cats and dogs to horses, farm animals, and exotic pets.

For more information on the Humane Society of Greater Dayton, click here. To sign up for the raffle, click here.