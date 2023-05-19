DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Contrary to a prior announcement, the Charity Adams Earley Academy will remain an all-girls school.

In March, a decision was initially made to allow co-ed enrollment at the school. Dayton Public Schools had made the decision in an effort to increase enrollment and ease overcrowding at nearby elementary schools.

In May, the district overturned that decision, saying, “After much consideration, Charity Adams will remain an all-girls school.”

In an attempt to remedy low enrollment, the school will instead be adding 7th and 8th grade classes in the coming school year.

“Although this does not solve the overcrowding problem at nearby elementary schools, the district is hopeful that adding 7th and 8th grade will attract more students to enroll,” said the district. “It is critical that enrollment increases at all grade levels to allow the school to remain an all-girls school long-term.”

All 6th grade students are invited to remain at Charity Adams for 7th grade and will continue to receive transportation.

If you are interested in enrolling a child, make an appointment with the Student Enrollment Center by calling 937-542-5555.

The school district said more information will be made available to parents as details are finalized about the new 7th and 8th grade classes.