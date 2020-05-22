Dayton Chamber launches StaySafe Dayton to connect businesses with necessary PPE

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Dayton area businesses can buy much needed PPE from a locally designed online store.

It’s an initiative the Dayton Area Chamber of Commerce spearheaded called “StaySafe Dayton.”

Chris Kershner, the DACC’s Executive Vice President, said as businesses reopen, the number one thing they kept hearing from the local owners was the need for supplies the state mandates they have.

Now, Miami Valley businesses can get cleaning supplies, face masks, social distancing signage, whatever they need, at a one stop online shop.

The DACC partnered with Miamisburg-based company, epluno, to create StaySafe Dayton.

“Here’s the best part, epluno is working with other Dayton chamber members who are suppliers of these products to help supply the products,” said Kershner.

“Like many other businesses, epluno had to make changes during this unprecedented time. We saw the supply chain for essential items was not reliable so we wanted to jump in and help in any way we can,” said Paul Scapatici, founder, owner and president of epluno. “We love working with the chamber to support our local community.”

Epluno will manage the online store and incoming orders. Kershner said the items, including masks, face shields, alcohol wipes, hand sanitizer, social distancing signage, and more, are at a nearby warehouse ready for immediate shipping.

He added that through StaySafe Dayton, not only does this provide accessibility to these hard to find items, but businesses are able to buy them at competitive prices at a time when every dollar counts.

“We were able to pool our 2,200 members and use that large buying power from those 2,200 businesses and negotiate pretty nice discounts on products and services that businesses need,” said Kershner.

Kershner said the StaySafe Dayton store is open to all businesses in the Miami Valley, but chamber members do get exclusive discounts and offers.