DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — The Dayton Celtic Festival will be returning for the first time in two years.

According to a Facebook post by the Dayton Celtic Festival, the festival with be returning on Friday, July 29 through Sunday, July 31.

The Dayton Celtic Festival has been canceled for the past two years due to COVID-19. According to Dayton Celtic Festival marketing co-chair Scott Baldwin, COVID restrictions were lifted too late in 2021 to hold a festival last year.

For more information, visit daytoncelticfestival.com