Dayton Celtic Festival kicks off Friday night

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) - The sights and sounds of Ireland, Scotland, and Wales will be filling the streets of downtown Dayton this weekend.

The Celtic Festival is Dayton's largest festival, celebrating Celtic culture with dancing, music, and food.

It takes place at Riverscape Metro Park. It starts at 5:30 p.m. Friday and lasts until 11 p.m. Saturday it opens back up at 11:30 a.m. and lasts until 11 p.m. Sunday it runs from 9 a.m. until 6 p.m.

Admission is free, and the festival happens rain or shine.

Seven headliner bands will take the stage, and you'll find plenty of Irish food, beer, cultural workshops, and dancing.

The festival started in 2002 and is put on by the United Irish of Dayton.

Organizers say the festival brings in about $10 million dollars to the Miami Valley each year and brought about 90,000 people downtown last year.

