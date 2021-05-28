Dayton Celtic Festival canceled for second year due to COVID-19 restrictions lifted too late

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The Dayton Celtic Festival was postponed until next year because COVID-19 restrictions were lifted too late in order for the festival to be organized on time.

“With time running out, with the last few details looming, it just wasn’t going to work out for us,” Dayton Celtic Festival marketing co-chair Scott Baldwin said.

The Dayton Celtic Festival usually brings more than 100,000 people over three days to Riverscape Metro Park.

Baldwin said with restrictions lifting so late, they’d be in a crunch to find vendors, performers and the the 800 volunteers needed to make the event possible.

Baldwin said the pandemic also prevented many international acts from traveling to Dayton.

To keep the spirit alive downtown, they’ll be holding the Celtic Knot Festival Celebration in its place the last weekend in July.

“For people to gather and still hopefully celebrate our Celtic Fest Weekend, even in a little bit of a smaller sense,” Baldwin said.

The Celtic Knot Festival Celebration will have bands and performances at downtown venues, including performances from the Celtic Academy of Irish Dance.

Owner and director Mary Laffey said her dancers are already looking forward to performing again.

“They’re excited, you can see it in their faces,” Laffey said. “Just overall, what the festival committee’s doing and creating these little events for us to be able to say, hey, this is Celtic Festival weekend, we do get to celebrate that.”

While organizers will have another year off from hosting the Celtic Festival, they’ll be focusing on making 2022’s festival better than years past.

“We can put on a full, quality festival that the community has come to expect, so we’ll be back bigger and better than ever,” Baldwin said.

The exact plans for Celtic Knot are still in the works and will be announced on their website and Facebook page.

Celtic Festival 2022 will be held July 29 through the 31.

Along with Celtic Knot, The Celtic Acadamy of Irish Dance will also be performing at Levitt Pavilion on June 5 at 7 p.m.