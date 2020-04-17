Dayton Celtic Festival canceled amid COVID-19 concerns

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The Dayton Celtic Festival has been canceled.

The announcement was made on the festival’s Facebook page Thursday.

It is with a heavy heart that we must announce the Dayton Celtic Festival has been canceled for 2020.

The Festival Committee has always kept you and our community at the center of our event planning and presenting this free celebration of music, dance, food, and culture has been a labor of love for nearly 20 years.

Ensuring the safety of our patrons, performers, and more than 1,200 volunteers is a significant part of our planning process. However, this year the global effects of COVID-19 have presented a different type of threat – one which we cannot in good conscious ignore or attempt to work around. Hence, our decision to suspend 2020’s event.

As disheartening as this news may be, we’ve already shifted our focus to 2021 and look forward to celebrating with you then. Thank you to all of our vendors, sponsors, volunteers – and especially YOU – for your unwavering commitment to the Dayton Celtic Festival.

Stay healthy and mark your calendars now for July 30-Aug 1, 2021. We can’t wait to see you again!

Members of the United Irish of Dayton Celtic Festival Committee