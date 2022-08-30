DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The City of Dayton is joining officials from the Dayton Police Department to celebrate advances made in police reform.

On Tuesday, August 30, officials from the city and the police department will announce an award for the progress Dayton has made in the city’s police reform efforts.

The award will be announced at 3 p.m. on August 30 in the City Commission Chambers, located on the second floor of the building at 101 West Third St. in Dayton.

You can watch the event live here on WDTN.com.