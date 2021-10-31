DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Dayton is holding its annual Dia de Muertos, or Day of the Dead Parade and Festival on Sunday, October 31.

According to the event page, this celebration will include many Mexican traditions and some unique Gem City twists.

From 12 to 2 pm, celebrants can gather at E. Fifth and Jefferson St for face painting, performances by Troupe Roja, and registration for the ‘Best Presentation’ contest.

At 2 pm, the parade will run through the Oregon District to 5th and Dutoit St. for the celebration around 3 pm. The event site said the parade will pause in the Oregon District for a moment of silence to remember the lives lost in the 2019 shooting.

Then the full celebration begins with Orgulla Mexicano folk dance, Leslie Perez and El Alacran de Durango traditional Mexican folk music, and then Luche Libre-inspired surf rock by Team Void. According to the event page, there will be traditional foods to enjoy, as well as a representation of a Mexican cemetery to walk through. Guests are invited to share remembrances at the community alters.

“Join us as we remember our departed loved ones,” The event page says. “Bring photos, share memories, remember the good times.”