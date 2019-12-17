Dayton celebrates 116th anniversary of first flight

FAIRBORN, Ohio (WDTN) – On the morning of December 17, 1903, Wilbur and Orville Wright made the first manned, powered flight in the history of the world.

116 years later, the impact of their invention continues to impact the daily lives of people across the entire globe.

“One cannot overestimate the impact on human history,” said Air Force Museum curator Jeff Duford, “Not just the Dayton area or the United States but really truly human history.”

A ceremony honoring the 116th Anniversary of the First Powered Flight was scheduled at the Wright Brothers Memorial but was forced to cancel due to bad weather conditions. This ceremony has become a tradition in the Miami Valley, as it was first celebrated in 1978 for the 75th anniversary.

Despite the cancelation, museum officials still encouraged the public to visit the museum to view the many historical items related to the Wright brothers as well as the history of flight.

Items include replicas of the original flyers, engines, and a piece of fabric that was on board during the first flight as well as once being taken to the moon.

“They truly invented flight as Daytonians,” said Duford, “We are here because of the brothers and we see their hands all across Dayton.”

Like us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news, weather and sports.