DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — The Dayton Community Blood Center is offering the chance to win tickets to the NCAA basketball tournament’s first round.

The first round of the tournament will be held at UD Arena March 14-15 and you can win tickets by registering to donate blood through the Donation Community Blood Center from Feb. 27 through March 9.

You can register to donate by calling 937-461-3220, using the Donor Time app or clicking here.

You can speed up the donation process by using DonorXPress to fill out the questionnaire prior to your arrival. DonorXPress is available in the Donor Time app and here.