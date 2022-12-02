Blood donor has blood drawn during drive at Community Blood Center in Dayton

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – If you are looking to donate blood to give back to the community for the winter season, you could win yourself a prize.

The Dayton Community Blood Center is holding their 12 Days of Giving Blood Drive from Monday, Dec. 5 through Saturday, Dec. 17, according to a release. Everyone that registers to donate during those days will be automatically entered to win one of the daily drawings.

Donors during the time period will be automatically entered into the daily drawings for the opportunity to win one of 12 Amazon Fire widescreen TVs. People that decide to donate will receive a knit blood donor beanie.

The Dayton CBC has critically low supply of type O negative blood type.

If you want to help support the community, you have three ways to donate:

Make an appointment here.

Call the Dayton CBC at (937) 461-3220.

Use the Donor Time app.

To learn more about your chance to donate, click here.