DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The Community Blood Center (CBC) Dayton Donation Center will be closed on Thursday, Feb. 3 due to winter weather.

According to CBC, it will reopen on Friday, Feb. 4 with the normal hours of 7 a.m. to 4 p.m.

CBC said all mobile blood drives for Thursday have been canceled. Community mobile blood drives for Friday have been canceled and high school blood drives scheduled for Friday are expected to be canceled.

“We have lost collection of more than 240 units from Thursday mobile blood drive cancellations,” said CBC Vice President of Donor Services Tracy Morgan. “With Friday cancellations our loss will exceed 400 units. That is a serious threat to our hospitals and a challenge to our donors and our staff. People must be cautious and stay safe, but we must also rebuild the blood supply as fast as we are able.”

CBC urged donors to reschedule their donation appointment to combat the blood shortage. Type O blood is currently in low supply and the CBC anticipates there will be a short supply of other blood types and platelets.

You can make an appointment to donate at www.DonorTime.com or by calling (937) 461-3220.

For more information, visit www.givingblood.org.