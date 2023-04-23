KETTERING, Ohio (WDTN) — The Dayton Catholic Women’s Club is celebrating a major milestone as the organization has been together for 100 years.

In 1923, the group was formed to unite all of the Catholic women in the Dayton area to have a spirit of unity and give back to the community in so many ways. Their celebration started with a mass service at Emmanuel Church followed by a banquet at the Presidential Banquet Center in Kettering on Saturday.

Every year, the women’s group gives away a $1,0000 scholarship to 10 lucky catholic students for them to pursue their educational dreams. The group also raises money so nonprofit organizations can carry on their mission to help meet the community needs.

At the Presidential Banquet Center, the atmosphere of everyone celebrating was purely jovial. Ruth Galyon is a member of the Dayton Catholic Women’s Club and was at the banquet center reception.

“Well, my hope for the organization is that they will be able to carry on for another hundred years and do even more for the underprivileged women, children, men,” Galyon said. “You know, there’s a lot of people out there that need help and that what we try to do. and so my wish is for them. My prayer is for them to do the same thing for another hundred years.”

To find out more about the nonprofit organization, see previous stories below: