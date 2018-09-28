Dayton Care Center breaks ground on new facility

CENTERVILLE, Ohio (WDTN) – Officials broke ground Friday on a new veterinary hospital.

Dayton Care Center’s new 15,000 square foot facility will be on Clyo Road in Centerville.

The current hospital will move to this new location when it is finished in May of next year.

It will feature state-of-the-art equipment, including an MRI and CT scanner.

“The referring community has been asking us for a number of years to expand our services to bring more specialties to the area,” says Dr. Doug Hoffman, Group President of Dayton Care Center. “We’ve been 24-hour emergency and critical care oncology, neurology, all things that we hope to bring to this new facility.

The Dayton Care Center also plans to expand its medical staff to support more pets when the new center opens.