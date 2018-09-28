Dayton Care Center breaks ground on new facility
CENTERVILLE, Ohio (WDTN) – Officials broke ground Friday on a new veterinary hospital.
Dayton Care Center’s new 15,000 square foot facility will be on Clyo Road in Centerville.
The current hospital will move to this new location when it is finished in May of next year.
It will feature state-of-the-art equipment, including an MRI and CT scanner.
“The referring community has been asking us for a number of years to expand our services to bring more specialties to the area,” says Dr. Doug Hoffman, Group President of Dayton Care Center. “We’ve been 24-hour emergency and critical care oncology, neurology, all things that we hope to bring to this new facility.
The Dayton Care Center also plans to expand its medical staff to support more pets when the new center opens.
Trending Stories
Latest News - Local
-
Infant Mortality Task Force hosts conference at Sinclair
The EveryOne Reach One Infant Mortality Task Force hosted a conference Friday.Read More »
-
Opinions still differ on Kavanaugh appointment process
The GOP has asked the White House to order an FBI investigation after emotional testimony Thursday from both Dr. Christine Blasey Ford and Kavanaugh.Read More »
-
Pizza delivery driver kidnapped and robbed
He complied, and soon after, the suspect, who had also taken the driver's phone, jumped out of the car.Read More »
-
60-year-old love letters found in attic of Chesapeake couple's new home
When Stormie and Jim Wright moved into their new Chesapeake home, they got an unexpected surprise.Read More »
-
Students learn lesson about distracted driving ahead of Homecoming
The students drove around a marked course while wearing impairment goggles that simulate how alcohol and drugs can affect your vision.Read More »