Dayton cardiologist, heart health advocate dies at Cleveland Clinic

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Dr. Mukul Chandra, a well-known Dayton cardiologist with Premier Health, died at the Cleveland Clinic on Sunday.

“The entire Premier Health family is deeply saddened by his passing,” Premier Health said in a press release. “Dr. Chandra served as a tireless advocate for his patients and their families, was a highly respected colleague by both clinical and support staff, and cared deeply about the health and well-being of the entire community.”

Chandra served as the Medical Director of Cardiac Preventive Care and Research at Miami Valley Hospital and as an assistant clinical professor at Wright State University. According to Premier Health, he was a tireless advocate for his local American Heart Association.

WDTN.com will update this story when more information is available.