DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — A driver was transported to the hospital after driving into the Great Miami River overnight.

Montgomery County Regional Dispatch received a call just before 3 a.m. about a car in the river near the intersection of Rip Rap Road and Fishburg Road.

Police say the driver floated down the river and was later located in Harrison Township.

He was taken to the hospital with possible hypothermia. His current condition is unknown.

It is unclear what caused the driver to end up in the river.