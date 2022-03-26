DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – A car crash has turned into a shooting investigation, police said, after a shooting victim stopped at the scene.

According to Sgt. Williams with Montgomery County Regional Dispatch, a grey car and a red Ford Escape collided on the 4200 block of West Third Street in Dayton. Officers responded to the crash at 7:30 am.

While officers were investigating the scene, a victim suffering from gunshot wounds showed up on the scene. Police said the victim was brought to the hospital along with another person who was injured in the crash.

This incident is now being investigated as a shooting, Montgomery County Regional Dispatch said. The victim’s condition has not been released.

The cause of the crash is unknown at this time.