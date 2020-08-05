Dayton cancels downtown area water boil advisory

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — The water boil advisory for Dayton water customers in the downtown area is canceled after the water samples tested were absent of bacteria.
The city said that water customers in this area no longer need to boil water prior to consuming it.
The boil advisory is still in effect for parts of Belmont and Patterson Park. The city water samples for that area are currently undergoing test and customers will be notified later today of results.
An updated map showing areas that are clear or remaining under an advisory is available on the city’s website. City water customers can call 937-333-4905 to confirm their status if needed.
