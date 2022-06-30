DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Dayton wants to hear your voice! The Dayton City Commission is listening to public comments concerning a new proposal by the Dayton Police Department.

According to the City of Dayton website, the Dayton Police Department has suggested the use of automated license plate reader technology.

The hearing will be held at 6 p.m. on July 20 on the second floor of 101 West 3rd street in Dayton. In the days leading up to the hearing, the Dayton City Commission is collecting written opinions from the community.

To submit your opinion, you can email a public comment to regina.blackshear@daytonohio.gov or mail it to the Clerk of Commission/Dayton City Commission at 101 W. Third St. in Dayton, OH 45402. Opinions must be filed with the Clerk of Commission before July 13.

For more information and links to relevant documents, visit the City of Dayton website here.