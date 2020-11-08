Dayton café, St. Anne the Tart hopes unique greenhouse will provide perfect outdoor seating for winter

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Dayton café, bakery and event space, St. Anne the Tart, is looking ahead to the difficult winter months ahead as the coronavirus pandemic continues.

CDC guidelines encourage outdoor seating, or distanced tables indoors for restaurants. The small café has limited indoor space and with cold weather ahead, seating guests outdoors could prove difficult.

To solve the problem, the café is using funds from a CARES Act grant to purchase and build an outdoor greenhouse space.

“It will be that opaque greenhouse glass so you’ll feel like you’re sitting in a greenhouse, but also Siebenthalers has partnered with us [to provide] plants so we’ll be able to fill the interior with plants and keep it warm as well,” explained Rebecca Kolssak, lead barista at St. Anne’s.

The cafe is also paying it forward and supporting other small businesses. The materials for the 20 ft. by 30 ft. greenhouse were purchaed from a small business in Ozark Missouri. Saturday, the community was invited to participate in a “barn-raising” day, where construction on the greenhouse structure began.

Nearly a dozen volunteers from the Dayton area, and even as far a Colorado, showed up to help.

“It’s been so amazing to see how the community has rallied to support one another through this,” said Kolssak.

St. Anne’s anticipate the construction and set up of the greenhouse will take a few weeks, but they’ll be ready to seat and serve customers in time for truly chilly weather.