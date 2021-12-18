DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The final Saturday before Christmas is dubbed “Super Saturday” and shoppers in the Miami Valley were out in full force. Small business owners said they noticed increased support during the holiday rush.

“We’ve had a lot of customers yesterday and today kinda getting some last-minute shopping in,” Vidia’s Closet owner Davia Allen said.

Vidia’s Closet in Downtown Dayton opened in the summer of 2020. Even as COVID-19 concerns continue this year, Allen said business is doing better than ever.

“I’ve seen more traffic than last year, so that’s been pretty good as well, so I think customers, they feel comfortable coming in,” Allen said.

Allen said sales are also going well on her online boutique. She said the support from her customers is helping her business grow, with hopes to open a larger, second location in 2022.

Shoppers are also showing support for local artists by shopping at The Contemporary Dayton‘s Holiday Gift Gallery at the Dayton Arcade.

“It helps revitalize the arts here in Dayton,” The Contemporary Dayton curatorial assistant Cydnie King said.

The Holiday Gift Gallery features products made by local and Ohio artists. After being held virtually last year, it’s back in-person until December 23. King said customers have been enjoying shopping in their store.

“You miss being able to hold a bowl in your hand, look at a painting right in front of you and really get to know it and get the feel for it,” King said. “So people like that there’s something here you can actually see.”

On the last day of the Holiday Gallery, The Contemporary will hold their Beer & Peanuts event. Customers will be able to enjoy free craft beer and peanuts while they complete their holiday shopping.

Dayton restaurants are also noticing increased business during the holiday shopping season. Wheat Penny owner and chef Liz Valenti said this year is close to feeling like it did pre-pandemic.

“We’ve got holiday parties in the private dining room, we’ve got families coming in after they’ve shopped during the morning,” Valenti said.

Valenti said restaurants are rebounding as more people are willing to come out and spend a little extra money at local establishments.

“I think that people are feeling like the holiday season is here to be enjoyed, and they’re feeling optimistic, so they’re spending their dollars and local independent restaurants are benefitting from that,” Valenti said.

Valenti said local restaurants can also be included in holiday gift giving by purchasing a gift card.

All three local business owners said it’s not too late to support local for the holidays, many are still holding events and deals the week of Christmas to help people find last-minute gifts.