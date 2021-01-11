Dayton businesses say Game Day crowds have changed to take-out orders

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN)– Normally restaurant parking lots would be packed on game day night, tonight the Cleveland Browns are in the playoffs for the first time in nearly two decades which would be a huge day for businesses. However, owners say patrons are taking their orders to go to celebrate at home.

“Sundays used to be one thing but now we aren’t even open on Sunday’s now because we’re just not seeing the crowd,” said Co-owner Pizza Bandit Brian Johnson.

Several downtown bars and restaurants say business on game day is now very different. Pizza Bandit has changed their hours of operation in order to make ends meet, now only operating Wednesday through Saturday evenings plus heavily relying on carryout orders.

“We have a choice where we can either temporarily pause entirely and try to restart in the spring or we can consolidate to our most profitable shifts so we chose to go with the ladder plan and chose to stay open,” said Johnson.

On Brown Street, Jimmie’s Ladder 11 says game day traffic has changed for them seeing more foot traffic taking meals to go to celebrate game day at home rather than sitting at the bar. Overall, the football season does feel different. They’ve had to adapt to new community behaviors to make ends meet.

“It’s a matter of safety but it’s definitely been hard for all of us to make a living,” said Jimmie’s Ladder 11 Manager Joe Abrams. “A lot of the business is through delivery, web orders right now, we see a lot more carry out order than dine-in, absolutely.”

Fans told 2News that having the 10 p.m. curfew still restricting bars and restaurants definitely has had an impact on the game day experience.

“You know it’s just not the same vibe so it’s overall a lot different,” said Jason Brandell. “But, I’ll be watching at home eating chicken wings and having a good time, go Buckeyes.”

Jimmie’s Ladder 11 staff say they’ve even gone as far as creating their own delivery and takeout service to ensure employees stay on the payroll.