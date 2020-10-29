Dayton businesses react to Gov. DeWine’s proposed $5 billion dividend

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Governor Mike DeWine proposed a $5 billion dividend Wednesday to the Ohio Bureau of Workers’ Compensation (BWC), with hopes it would be delivered in December to small businesses across Ohio.

Many restaurants are already struggling to break even this year and limited capacity will make it more difficult as we head into the winter months. With fewer outdoor seating options, business owners say they are hopeful this money gets approved.

Anthony Good, general manager at Dublin Pub, said it’s absolutely essential to keeping them afloat this year. He said that they’re expecting a 40% drop in the colder months when patio seating isn’t available.

“We have been absolutely destroyed like most small businesses have,” said Good. “It’ll help any small business right now, especially since the restaurant industry is struggling and most of the restraints are ‘us’ specific.”

Tae Winston is known for helping Dayton residents start their own business by hosting her Fashion Food Truck Rally and other events. She says she knows plenty of business leaders that won’t be able to survive without the dividend aid.

Through both of her businesses, Entrepreneurs Marketplace and Entrepreneur Shop, she’s able to give back to the community first.

“I know about six other business owners that were in my same boat, suffered a major loss and weren’t able to receive funds, so if it gets approved I think it will be a huge blessing for everyone,” said Winston. “We’re all struggling just trying to fulfill our dreams in this crisis.”

With or without the dividend aid, most businesses say they are helping each other first to keep their doors open in the spring.

“We’re going to get through it, going to get by, going to survive. We’ll make adjustments but with this pandemic, we went from thriving to surviving,” said Good.

Governor DeWine said the BWC will make a decision on the dividend in the next couple days.