Dayton businesses optimistic for future as state issues amended health order

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – As state coronavirus cases are on the rise again, Ohio Department of Health is clarifying a statewide health order to encapsulate all previous orders.

The new order is meant to simplify things, and make it easier for people and businesses to comply.

The order focuses on masks, social distancing and the importance of choosing outdoor activities, which is exactly what goes on here in the Oregon District during Out on 5th.

“We’re looking forward to this spring, this summer, this fall, going on, it’s a really really fun time,” 416 Diner Owner Guy Fragmin said.

Fragmin said seeing the crowds for Out on 5th gives him some optimism after small businesses struggled through the pandemic.

“We’re still very aware of the situation, but we’re excited for the future,” Fragmin said. “I have people coming in all the time that say I got my second vaccination, I feel more comfortable now, so I think we’re heading toward good times this summer.”

Within the state’s amended health orders, it clarifies there must be six feet of distancing between tables at restaurants, bars and banquet facilities, unless separated by a barrier.

The order also goes over requiring masks, social distancing and limiting gatherings to 10 people or fewer.

Newcom’s Tavern bartender Olivia Spirk said they’ve been following these rules since they were first issued, and while it’s had an impact on business, they know it’s for the best.

“As fas as six feet apart and you have to be seated when you drink, we’re still enforcing all those rules and, you know, it sucks, but it’s just what you have to do right now,” Spirk said. “Everyone’s wearing their masks, so I think that definitely helps. We have to keep doing that, keep following the guidelines until we get to a point where we don’t have any anymore.”

The amended orders state social distancing and capacity limits do not apply to religious observances and First Amendment activities.

It also keeps the K-12 school mask mandate in place.