Dayton businesses, mayor react to Montgomery County stay at home advisory

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Business owners in downtown Dayton say they’ve been expecting new health orders as cases are rising in the state, they say now that a stay at home advisory is in place, they’ll focus on ways to keep their businesses open.

“It wasn’t a shock,” Robin Sassenberg, one of the owners at the Trolley Stop, said. “Seems like there’s a new challenge every day.”

Sassenberg said the business will do what it can to keep the doors open through the stay-at-home advisory. While it’s too soon to tell how it might impact business, she said it’s likely to have some effect.

“It’s getting people’s attention,” Sassenberg said. “I think people will say ‘well, if I don’t need to leave the house, especially if you’re older or compromised, you’re not going to leave the house.’ We’ll help with that.”

Sassenberg said they’ll keep the bar and dining room open as long as they can, and offer delivery and carryout pickup of food and drinks.

Mayor nan whaley says she understands the next few weeks will be difficult, but she says it is the best decision to cut down on the spread of the virus in the county.

“I think people will do the right thing,” Whaley said. “When people get health advice, they tend to follow it. There will be some people that ignore it. We still have different orders on the books like the governor’s curfew.”

Whaley said the city buildings and recreation centers will be closed for the duration of the stay at home advisory.

“We really need to start behaving like we did in March and April when we didn’t know very much about this virus,” Whaley said. “We know a lot more now, and we know that is successful in flattening the curve we know we need to flatten.”

Sassenberg said even though it’s been tough to own a small business this year, the staff at Trolley Stop are trying to stay positive.

“Just trying to hang in there and keep everything going,” Sassenberg said.

The stay at home advisory does not include any guidelines about businesses or restaurants having to close down once the advisory goes into effect.