Dayton businesses make adjustments as delta variant causes COVID-19 cases to rise

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Dayton businesses are feeling the impact as cases of the delta variant are on the rise.

Now and Zen DIY Studio owners Paula Willis and her daughter Alleah Cooks waited a while before bringing back in-person terrarium workshops.

“People have been excited to come back, and we’re excited to have them as well,” Willis said.

They said business is going well since returning to in-person workshops, even selling out a jar terrarium class for Sunday, but they’ve had to made adjustments as COVID-19 cases rise.

“We’re now requiring people when they attend our workshops, as well coming in our studio, to wear masks,” Willis said.

The Ohio Restaurant Association reports Ohio restaurant revenues are down or flatlining compared to July.

A survey by the National Restaurant Association reports 19% of those polled stopped going out to eat because of the rise in cases.

Yellow Cab Tavern Marketing manager Brian Johnson said Yellow Cab is lucky because they have outdoor dining and events to keep business going through the summer months.

“As long as we’re able to extend the season into October with outdoor dining and outdoor events, we feel pretty safe down here, and hopefully by the time we get to fall, we see numbers decreasing,” Johnson said.

Now businesses hope cases turn around heading into the fall and winter months.

“We’re a little bit anxious about the COVID numbers creeping back up, we hope that doesn’t stall the business,” Willis said.

“If you love your local businesses, keep supporting them because they need it still,” Johnson said.

On top of COVID-19 concerns, these businesses say small businesses of all kinds continue to have trouble finding employees.