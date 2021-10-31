DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Two Dayton businesses are working together to get COVID-19 vaccines and booster shots into their community.

According to a release, Attest BioSciences and Urban Chic Salon are hosting a vaccination clinic on Sunday, October 31.

From 12 to 6 pm, participants can receive their choice of the three vaccines: Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson and Johnson. Vaccines are first come, first served.

COVID-19 testing will also be available for those who have been exposed to the virus or work /live in high-risk environments, the release said. Eligible participants for the vaccinations follow the ODH guidance: persons aged 65 or older, those that care for or live with elderly or immunocompromised individuals, and immunocompromised individuals such as those with cancer, diabetes, high blood pressure, heart disease, lupus, asthma or other conditions.

This clinic will be held at the Dakota Center at 33 Barnett Street in Dayton. To download the consent form ahead of time, click here.