DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – People decked in green filled the bars and restaurants in the Oregon District, and business owners said St. Patrick’s Day was another success on top of an already great week.

“It’s about time, I think we have been shut down long enough,” Crystal, who was out celebrating Thursday, said. “Everybody wants to get out, everybody wants to mingle at the end of the day.”

People said they were feeling lucky to be out and celebrating St. Patrick’s Day in downtown Dayton, especially after nearly three years without.

“I was 21 for the first time last year, didn’t really get to do all this, so, you know, it’s great to get out and enjoy this this time, having a great time,” Joey said while celebrating at Dublin Pub.

Oregon District businesses are seeing more than glasses of green beer this St. Patrick’s Day, they’re seeing green in the form of dollars being spent at their businesses. A welcome change from past years.

“You can’t compare anything to last year, or the year before,” Oregon Express co-owner Joe Bavaro said. “I try to remember three years ago, but I can’t. But yeah, St. Patrick’s Day it’s just really good.”

Bavaro said business picked up right when they opened for lunch Thursday.

“People are out and about, the weather’s perfect,” Bavaro said.

It’s been a great week for businesses between St. Patrick’s Day and the Wright State Raiders in the First Four.

“It’s been great,” Bavaro said. “We once said March Madness is a sign of spring, and spring has sprung in Dayton, Ohio.”

“I just want everything to be back to normal, it’s a little bit of normalcy, I love it,” Connie said while celebrating.

Bavaro said the good week for businesses isn’t over yet, these business owners expect to see another boost once the OSHAA Boys Basketball State Tournament starts Friday.