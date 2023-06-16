DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — The city of Dayton has put millions of dollars from its $138 million recovery plan into supporting business growth.

Dayton is using recovery plan funds to make a major investment downtown. According to city leaders, this area is a hub for the entire region.

One initiative that the city has put in place has been first floor funding.

Erin Parrot, who owns two business downtown, one of which is being funded with the help of first floor funding, said she’s seen a large amount of support from the city on both of her businesses.

“I’m a Dayton native, so it’s really exciting for me personally to be able to establish not one but two businesses in the heart of downtown,” Parrot said.

“I say this to any entrepreneur who lives locally that the city of Dayton itself probably has some of the best resources in the state for small and local businesses and startups. They’ve been very supportive in this project, very supportive in our secondary project.”

11 other loans for first floor fund businesses have been approved so far, and according to the mayor, another 7 are in the pipeline for future businesses.