Dayton business owner sentenced for COVID-relief fraud

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – A Dayton woman was sentenced in federal court to prison for fraudulently obtaining more than $2.5 million in pandemic relief loans.

Nadine Consuelo Jackson, 32, was sentenced to 24 months in prison. According to the Department of Justice, Jackson committed wire fraud and made a false statement to a bank related to two Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) loans and one Economic Injury Disaster Loan (EIDL).

According to court records, Jackson fraudulently sought forgivable PPP loans in the amount of $1.3 million and $1.2 million from financial institutions.

She claimed to have more than 70 employees earning wages at a Dayton-based private investigation and security services business, Extract LLC. However, there were few or no other employees working at Extract LLC, according to the department.

Jackson had pleaded guilty in November 2020 to wire fraud and making false statements.