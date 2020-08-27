Dayton business owner says quality entertainment can be virtual during pandemic

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Since numerous entertainment options have been restricted due to COVID-19, many business owners are finding creative ways to keep their patrons occupied and engaged from home. Owner of Picture Perfect Paint Parties in Dayton, Dana Calhoun, said March was on track to be a prosperous month for her small business, until the pandemic swooped in, altering her plans and taking her customers.

“We gave all of the money back to our future customers and we were kind of just left in awe, like, ‘Okay, what do we do next?’”

Calhoun began considering her options, looking for ways to bring in revenue and keep community members from falling victim to boredom at home.

“We have been able to create our version of a take-home paint kit, and it’s worked out to be very well for us.”

The kits, which Calhoun ships around the country, include everything a painter would need to complete their artwork in the safety of their home, the same way they typically would in the studio. Then she teaches with the kits using Zoom, and sets the mood like she would in an in-person class, so friends, couples, and organizations can interact virtually and socialize they would have before the pandemic.

“One huge thing is music. I do something with team building where we get up and we have to do a little dance. We do karaoke online within our parties,” Calhoun said.

External Relations Manager for the Dayton Metro Library, Claudine Bennett, said her organization has gotten on board with this concept as well, offering a book club and other resources for those who can’t, or don’t want to leave the house.

“The Dayton Metro Library has a lot of opportunities for at home entertainment. So from movies, to books to music, those can all be downloaded at home while people choose to stay in the comfort of their home and the safety of their home.”

These are just a few options for entertainment. Activities like virtual fishing, and online fitness classes have become popular as well. Calhoun added, whatever people are doing for entertainment, they should make it a priority to maintain their mental health, like she encourages her customers to do when they log on for a class.

“We are just not here to sell art. We’re here to touch you emotionally, spiritually, mentally. That’s what Picture Perfect Paint Parties is.