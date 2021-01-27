Dayton business mogul to use first private space mission to invest in the birthplace of aviation

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – A Dayton business mogul has been named a crew member on the first private flight to the International Space Station, and he plans to invest what he learns back into his community.

Dayton real estate and technology entrepreneur, Larry Connor, who will be the second-oldest person to fly into space, said he gained interest in the private mission after hearing the story of an American who made international connections to travel outside of Earth.

“So I started doing some research and found Axiom,” he explained, “the company that is organizing this mission, about three years ago.”

That’s when Connor decided to invest in the trip to ISS, which is scheduled to take off in January 2022. Connor and three of his counterparts are expected to board the Space X Crew Dragon for an eight-day stay at the station, with each of them performing their own set of tasks.

“My role as the pilot will be to support the commander, who’s a multi-time shuttle astronaut.”

While he’s there, Connor said he plans to discover new ways to continue giving back to his hometown, the birthplace of aviation.

“In the next 10 years, we plan on investing in a not-for-profit program specifically around disadvantaged kids, as well as medical research. And so this space mission is also part of that investment in the future of medical research.”

Connor added, some local students may even have an opportunity to live stream the space mission next winter in hopes of sparking their interest in science and space exploration. Personally, Connor said his desire is to contribute to the rich legacy of Dayton, known for the ability of its inhabitants to soar and to shatter glass ceilings.

“Think about John Glenn, Neil Armstrong — I mean, historic figures. By the way, I’m not in any way, comparing myself to them, [but] hopefully in some small way, I’m adding to that Ohio legacy.