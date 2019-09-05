Dayton Business Journal hosts ‘Healthiest Employers Awards’

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The Dayton Business Journal handed out their Healthiest Employers Awards on Thursday.

Organizers say the awards are meant to honor employers who are invested in their employees’ health.

Honorees include the City of Dayton, Kettering Health Network, and Wright-Patt Credit Union.

The top healthiest employer of the year was NK Parts, an industrial equipment supplier in Sidney.

“It pays off for the companies in terms of having healthier employees who have healthier lives, but also there’s a positive impact on the company from morale and even from productivity and the bottom line,” said Don Baker, Market President and Publisher with the Dayton Business Journal.

Living Dayton host Julia Palazzo served as emcee for Thursday’s event.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter for all the latest news, weather and sports.