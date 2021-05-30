Dayton business attributes recent sale surge to Vax-a-Million winners

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN)– The deadline to register for the state’s second vax-a-million lottery drawing is fast approaching, at midnight Sunday, but as excitement grows among residents so are business’s sales.

Dayton businesses say they’ve seen an uptick in sales after the lottery was announced which can only mean one thing. After the first winners were announced, people seem eager to receive their dose for their own chance to win.

“Yes, I have seen a significant increase in sales,” said Taco Street Co. Owner Anthony Thomas. “I also have a store in the Fairfield Commons Mall and we’ve seen an increase in sales as a result.”

Businesses believe the Vax-a-Million lottery is the reason why sales are suddenly increasing. They think Ohioans are eager to win which will result in more people being vaccinated. The vaccination increase may be allowing residents to feel safer shopping indoor and in outdoor venues.

“It’s helped the businesses a lot especially in the mall type setting because it’s been closed,” said Thomas. “More people are comfortable getting into an enclosed area as before the food truck would get more business than a brick and mortar, but now the brick and mortar are picking up a lot more.”

With three stores herself in Dayton, Tae Winston believes people are getting vaccinated for a chance to win big.

“I hear a lot of people talking about it, and a lot are rushing to get vaccinated to win,” said Winston. “I think it was smart for them to do this, it’s reaching the goal of getting more people vaccinated and it’s creating excitement, and it’s helping people come out more.”

Registration ends Sunday at midnight and the winners will be announced on Wednesday.