Dayton Burger Week continues for third year, adapted for pandemic

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – It’s Burger Week in Ohio, and Dayton is one of five cities participating in the popular annual event that has been adapted because of the pandemic this year.

You can snag $6 burgers at the 14 participating restaurants and they said your love of burgers is needed now more than ever.

“Your $6 burger is obviously such a steal so we encourage people while you’re there, grab an appetizer, try a side, or grab a drink while you’re there,” said Sami Nowlin, the Event and Marketing Director of City Beat.

This is City Beat’s third year hosting Dayton Burger Week, and this year it’s part of Ohio Burger Week, where they’re celebrating it in five Ohio cities.

One of the restaurants grilling them up here is Brixx Ice Company in Dayton. The manager, Chris Bhai, said the pandemic gave them a chance to get a little creative.

“We had a little extra time to come up with a cool recipe and I think we came up with one, it’s the Southern Comfort burger with grits on it. It’s pretty cool,” said Bhai.

Nowlin said some spots are even offering vegetarian options.

In the past, it was really targeted for dining in but this year, Nowlin said things things will look a little differently as most restaurants are offering take out as an option.

“We know there’s still a lot of people that are still a little hesitant to get out and about or just kind of wanting to be more outside or grab and go, so we really made that a priority this year,” said Nowlin.

Both Nowlin and Bhai said it’s a great chance to check out a new spot or re-visit an old favorite. They added, the cost of the burger is $6 but the support you’re giving these local restaurants is priceless.

“With us across from the Dayton Dragons’ stadium, it’s been a bit of a challenge this year but this is an exciting time here to get to participate in something that kind of reminds us what the festival season was like,” said Bhai. “So this is going to be a lot of fun, we’re doing a lot of burgers this week, it’s going to be a blast.”

Nowlin said Dayton Burger Week passports are available at the participating restaurants or they can be printed off here. She said if you get four or more stamps and submit a picture with your information at daytonburgerweek.com, one winner will get $250 in gift cards, and the ultimate grill out from Ohio Beef Council which includes $300 of beef. She said they’re also giving away a Mammoth Cooler