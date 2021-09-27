Dayton building receives PACE funding for energy-efficient renovations

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The Dayton-Montgomery County Port Authority has closed on funding for a Property Assessed Clean Energy project for a building located at 130 West Second Street in Dayton.

Brian Lash, building owner and principal of 130 West Second LLC., will be receiving over $2 million for improvements in energy and natural resource consumption, a release by the Port Authority said.

“Without the Port Authority’s help and without PACE, the planned improvements were not feasible,” Lash said. “I’m excited to be working with the Port. There couldn’t be a better group of people committed to making Dayton a cleaner, more leading-edge city. This funding will help reduce the building’s carbon footprint by making it more energy-efficient.”

According to Lash and Ken Werling, the building manager, improvements include:

Replacing all incandescent and fluorescent lights with high-efficiency LED lighting

Rebuilding chillers to reduce power consumption and increase efficiency

Installing a new cooling tower to dramatically reduce electric and water consumption

Installing new HVAC-control automation and new HVAC controls systems so the building manager and engineer can remotely react to changes in the weather

Re-sealing all 1,875 windows for increased energy efficiency and tenants’ comfort

Coating all east, south and west windows with window film to reduce heat in summer months and improve the building’s aesthetics

The release said these improvements will take less than a year to mature and result in significant energy and environmental savings.

“Every landlord has to look at the economic benefit along with the fact that we all have a responsibility to fight climate change and reduce our carbon footprint,” Lash said. “I hope, between the Port Authority and our company, we can inspire others to do the same.”

PACE loans are repaid by an assessment on the property, the release said, making this a valuable option for building owners.

The Dayton Port Authority said it issued and sold $2.1 million in Series 2021F Bonds to investors to fund the PACE loan for the 130 West Second St. building improvements.