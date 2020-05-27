Dayton Buffalo Wild Wings set to open May 27

JACKSONVILLE, FL – FEBRUARY 01: Buffalo Wild Wings exterior on February 1, 2018 in Jacksonville, Florida. (Photo by Rick Diamond/Getty Images for Buffalo Wild Wings)

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Buffalo Wild Wings locations across Dayton are set to reopen for indoor dining Wednesday, May 27.

To ensure the safety and well-being of employees and customers, new sanitation steps will be taken.

Things like increased cleaning, reduced table and chairs, disposable menus and disposable utensils upon request.

Employees will also be checked at the start of each shift.

The restaurants will still offer delivery and takeout through its app or on its website.