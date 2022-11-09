Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – November is here, and with it comes the start of holiday celebrations across the Miami Valley.

Dayton is celebrating early with the delivery of the holiday Festival tree to Courthouse Square. According to a release, this year marks the 50th anniversary of this tradition.

Beginning at noon on Wednesday, Nov. 9, crews began to cut down the designated tree from the home of a Washington Township family. The tree, owned by Sandra Hansen and Dr. Nick Kuntz, will then be brought to Dayton’s Courthouse Square.

But the celebration is only beginning on Wednesday. On Friday, Nov. 25, the tree will be illuminated in gold lights and accents during the Dayton Holiday Festival.

The festival and decorations are sponsored by AES Ohio.