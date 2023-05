DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — The Dayton community is remembering Lucas Rosales, the 7-year-old boy whose body was found in the Great Miami River.

Bridges in Dayton were lit green Monday evening to honor Lucas. Green was his favorite color, according to family members.

Lucas went missing April 29 while fishing with his family near Eastwood MetroPark.

His disappearance sparked two weeks of intensive searches until his body was recovered Saturday, May 13.