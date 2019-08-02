Dayton bridge closing for the construction project

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — A bridge in Dayton is closing for the weekend.

The bridge on S.R. 48, between Monument Avenue and Riverview Drive will close on Friday. It will remain closed until August 5th for a construction project.

Northbound traffic on S.R. 48 can use Great Miami Boulevard as a detour. Southbound traffic can use Second Street.

