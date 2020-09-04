Dayton Boys & Girls Club hosts pandemic pantry

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Friday, the Boys & Girls Club of Dayton hosted a pandemic pantry to help those in need.

The organization partnered with Old Navy and Premier Health to give away items needed during the pandemic. People could pick up food and hygiene products like soap and hand sanitizer. Organizers say the pantry helps fulfill the Boys & Girls Club’s mission of helping families.

“Families need it. They’re in need and at the Dayton Boys & Girls Club we have a passion for families. We have a passion to see families succeed, families to do well throughout the community and for families continue to grow,” said Program Director Isaiah Williams.

The pandemic pantry is held Fridays from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the organization’s headquarters at 1828 West Stewart Street. If you would like to donate items to the pantry, contact the Boys & Girls Club of Dayton.