Dayton Boys & Girls Club hosts pandemic pantry

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Friday, the Boys & Girls Club of Dayton hosted a pandemic pantry to help those in need.

The organization partnered with Old Navy and Premier Health to give away items needed during the pandemic. People could pick up food and hygiene products like soap and hand sanitizer. Organizers say the pantry helps fulfill the Boys & Girls Club’s mission of helping families.

“Families need it. They’re in need and at the Dayton Boys & Girls Club we have a passion for families. We have a passion to see families succeed, families to do well throughout the community and for families continue to grow,” said Program Director Isaiah Williams.

The pandemic pantry is held Fridays from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the organization’s headquarters at 1828 West Stewart Street. If you would like to donate items to the pantry, contact the Boys & Girls Club of Dayton.

Grab the FREE WDTN News App from the Apple Store or Google play. Stay up to date with all the local news, weather and sports as well as live newscasts and events as they happen.

news-app-download-apple news-app-download-google-play

Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news, weather and sports.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video on WDTN.com

Don't Miss

Interactive Radar

More As Seen on 2 NEWS