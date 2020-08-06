Dayton Bomb Squad called to Walmart parking lot in Moraine

MORAINE, Ohio (WDTN) – The Dayton Bomb Squad was called to a Walmart parking lot in Moraine Wednesday night for reports of a possible explosive.
Law enforcement is investigating the scene outside the store along Dorothy Lane.
Kettering Police say the area is blocked off and no injuries have been reported.
2 NEWS is working to learn more about this developing story and will provide updates as they become available.
