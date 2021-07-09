Centerville Police search for bank robbery suspect

CENTERVILLE, Ohio (WDTN) – Police are on the scene of a bank robbery in Centerville.

Centerville Police told 2 NEWS the robbery happened around 10:30 a.m. at the LCNB Bank located in the 9600 block of Dayton-Lebanon Road. Officer Jon Davis of the Centerville Police Department told 2 NEWS the suspect left the bank and is still on the run. Davis said the man gave a note to a bank employee claiming he had an explosive device. The man left a package behind and “out of an abundance of caution” the Dayton Bomb Squad was called to the scene and SR-48 was closed from Sheehan Road and Mandal Drive.

Davis told 2 NEWS around 12:30 pm the “all clear” was given and there is no danger to the public. The roads were reopened shortly after that.

Davis said police are looking for a white man, approximately 6-feet, 3-inches tall, in his late 20’s or early 30’s. The man was wearing jeans and a long-sleeve gray Ohio State t-shirt with a gray Ohio State hat. No one was hurt in the robbery.

