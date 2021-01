XENIA, Ohio (WDTN) - An Ohio State Highway patrolman passed away from COVID-19 on Wednesday, January 20. Trooper Bradley (Brad) Huffman, had been in the hospital for the past two weeks following a COVID-19 diagnosis.

"I would like to say he did his best to take care of himself but you never know. You can't see [COVID]. It's an invisible disease, but we [patrolmen] do our best to make sure we wear all the protection that we can just get the job done and Brad was no different. He did it everyday," said Lieutenant Matt Schmenk.