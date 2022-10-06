DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – A house fire damaged two Dayton homes Thursday afternoon.

According to Dayton Police and Fire, crews were called to the 6200 block of Wellington Place Drive on reports of a structure fire. Crews on the scene reported that a two-story building was showing smoke and fire. The heat and flames spread, melting the siding on a neighboring home.

Crews searched the home and then worked to contain the fire.

It is unknown what may have caused the fire at this time. No injuries have been reported.

This incident remains under investigation.

