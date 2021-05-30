Dayton bike ride to support the Wounded Warrior Project Sunday

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Avid cyclists and casual riders can join in on the Dayton Century Ride Sunday to help support the Wounded Warriors Project.

The ride starts at 8 a.m. at Eastwood Metropark in Dayton.

Participants can choose between a 50 or 100 mile bike ride. Riders will follow the Creekside Trail to Cartridge Brewing. Those doing the 100 mile ride will then circle back towards the starting point.

It is free to participate, however riders are encouraged to ask friends and family to sponsor their ride by donating.