DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Bengals fans filled the tables at Milano’s Pizza, Subs & Taps on Brown Street, cheering on the team to another victory.

Now the fans have big hopes for next week’s AFC Championship game.

“We’re around good friends and people, Bengals fans, and I think we showed up and showed out, and we’re not done,” Bengals fan Marcus Rocquemore said.

Miami Valley members of the Who Dey Nation could be found in Milano’s on Brown Street, with all eyes on the TV.

Some fans said they go to Milano’s week after week to root for the Bengals.

“This is the spot to be, you know,” Jack Hall said. “They have the great best prices on beers, they have the best service, it’s just the place to be.”

Now the Bengals will move on to the AFC Championships next Sunday, for the second year in a row.

“It was great today, I mean, big win for the Bengals back-to-back AFC championships,” Bengals fan Mac Collins said. “You know, it’s going to be great, might go out to K.C. next week.”

Fans said after such a successful season, they have a lot of confidence heading into next week’s game.

“I hope we can do it again,” Collins said. “You know, back-to-back would be great, and I think we have the team to do it this year.”

Fans like Marcus Rocquemore said the Bengals are going to take it all the way to the Super Bowl.

“We’re gonna get back to the Super Bowl, as they say, we believe,” Rocquemore said.

The Bengals play the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC Championship on Sunday, Jan. 29 in Kansas City.