Dayton-based design firm creates PSA illustrating importance of social distancing

DAYTON, Ohio (WCMH) – You’ve heard about building a better mouse trap. But how about putting a mouse trap to better use? A PSA created on behalf of the Ohio Department of Health by a Dayton-based design firm is part of a creative, clever way of illustrating what happens when we fail to socially distance in the midst of this pandemic.

The Ohio Department of Health had the message, Real Art came up with the method.

The video features many snapping mousetraps all touched off by a single ping pong ball.

“We considered doing CGI early in the process but we only had two days to film and two days to produce so we didn’t have an option, we had to go practical, so there’s 500 mousetraps along the floor there,” said Andy Nick with Real Art.

Each of the mousetraps represents one of us failing to socially distance and being vulnerable to that incoming virus.

“After one full day we all stood back and threw one ping pong ball into the mix and filmed it with like four different cameras and we were like, okay, so we got one shot and then the next day we had to scale down how tight our grid was,” Nick said.

On day two they shot the close ups and set up for the real message of the PSA: that distancing works.

“The Department of Health here in Ohio has done such a good job of leading the rest of the nation for how we should act in this type of situation that I think it’s only fitting that they would kick start a video like this that is also spreading to the rest of the nation, too. We’re so proud of our leaders here and we think everyone is doing such a good job of acting the right way and maybe this falls into the same category that maybe the rest of the nation can point to Ohio and be like, ‘good job,’” said Nick.

